Spurs v Manchester City – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

6 total views, 6 views today

Manchester City will travel to White Hart Lane for their season opener against Spurs on Sunday, August 15th at 4:30 pm.

Manchester City will come into the game even stronger than they were last season, with £100 million signing Jack Grealish on their books.

Spurs have added Olympic silver medallist Bryan Gil to their ranks alongside on-loan Atalanta duo Pierluigi Gollini and Cristian Romero

The side has got rid of Toby Alderweireld, Erik Lamela, Juan Foyth and Joe Hart.

Harry Kane is one of the players still on their books and the 28-year-old will play against a team interested in prying him away from the clutches of Daniel Levy this summer.

City are planning to bid £150 million plus add-ons for the English international before the window closes, per Fabrizio Romano.

Kane would add more firepower to an attack that includes Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez, to name a few.

They can live without him this weekend though, with Gabriel Jesus and their impressive false-nine system both options for the focal point of the attack.

However, fitness doubts could weaken the Manchester City machine temporarily.

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the doubts for the weekend while Phil Foden has been ruled out for three to four weeks.

Ederson, Jesus, Sterling and Kyle Walker all returned to training following the loss in the FA Community Shield and will be available for selection.

Aymeric Laporte has only returned to training recently as well after being on the same flight as someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Yet, manager Pep Guardiola may stick with players who have been in camp longer and the Citizens could field a weakened team in their first game of the season – by their standards at least.

With Spurs yet to plug all their holes, the weekend side may be enough for the Premier League champions.

Predicted Lineups

Spurs (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Doherty, Romero, Sanchez, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Ndombelé; Moura, Alli, Son; Kane.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish; Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling.

Betting

Spurs 4/1

Draw 3/1

Manchester City 8/13

TV Coverage

The match will kick off on Sunday, August 15th at 4:30 pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com