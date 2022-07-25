1,202 total views, 1,202 views today

talkSPORT, the world’s biggest sports radio station, has secured an exclusive package of digital audio rights to stream live commentary of Premier League matches in the Republic of Ireland. The three year deal will cover the 2022/23, 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.

The new rights deal means there are a host of exciting partnership opportunities available for brands looking to target Premier League fans in Ireland. These include a title sponsorship as well as bespoke opportunities within Saturday’s live show, Premier League Live. Commercial packages are available for advertising and sponsorship through Wireless’ national agency sales team, urbanmedia.

Irish fans will now be able to enjoy listening to at least 91 matches broadcast live across each season on Saturdays at 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm as well as occasional 7:45pm kick off matches. This season’s opening fixtures on Saturday 6th August will be Fulham versus Liverpool at 12:30pm, Tottenham versus Southampton at 3pm and Everton versus Chelsea at 5:30pm.

talkSPORT’s award winning commentary team includes John Anderson and Russell Hargreaves who will be the lead commentators of the 12:30pm and 3pm matches with Tom Rennie leading commentary on the 5:30pm matches. They will be joined each week by a number of pundits including Paul Parker, Trevor Steven, Adrian Clarke, Dave Kitson, Kevin Watson, and former Republic of Ireland internationals David Connolly and Eddie McGoldrick. Similar to last season the commentaries will be anchored for Irish fans within a dedicated Premier League Live show presented by award winning Irish sports broadcaster, Trevor Welch.

The live commentaries will continue to be distributed via a dedicated talkSPORT stream available to Irish fans, the talkSPORT website and app, as well as via integrations with Wireless’ Irish radio station apps including 96FM, C103, Live 95, FM104, Q102 and LMFM.

talkSPORT secured the Premier League rights in Ireland for the first time in 2020 and has covered matches across both the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons. This latest announcement solidifies the station’s position as the destination for live Premier League football on Saturdays.

Lee Clayton, Head of talkSPORT, said: “talkSPORT is the home of football, with more live games than any other radio broadcaster. With the help of John, Russell and Tom, we are excited to be delivering award-winning coverage to fans across Ireland for the next three seasons.

“The talkSPORT brand is Powered by Fans, offering the best platforms for our listeners and viewers to share their views and make themselves heard. This will create exciting opportunities for our loyal partners in Ireland in the upcoming season.”

Tom Rennie, Executive Editor of talkSPORT International, said “We are delighted to once again be able to bring all the excitement and drama of the Premier League to listeners in Ireland. Our international broadcast team have, for over a decade, had the privilege of broadcasting the world’s most exciting league around the world, and our partnership in Ireland has been a delight to be a part of. Along with John, Russell, Trevor and our talented team of co-commentators and reporters, I can’t wait for the new season to begin.”

Trevor Welch, Presenter of Premier League Live in Ireland commented “Well another Premier League season is upon us and I cannot wait to get started. It’s a huge privilege to work on talkSPORT’s Premier League Live coverage. The Premier League is the most powerful League in World Football, attracting an extraordinary global audience each season. To be part of that is truly amazing and I’m looking forward to your company on Premier League Live talkSPORT for the 2022/23 season.”

