Top 5 Irish Players in the 2021/22 Premier League Season

While the Republic of Ireland have more than 20 active players in the Premier League, only a handful of them plays some roles in their respective teams. The vast majority are defenders. This should by no means represent a surprise as the Irish national team have been struggling for goals for quite some time now.

The Republic of Ireland have not had a genuine attacking option in the final third since Robbie Keane. With all due respect to Shane Long or Callum Robinson, they are not the Premier League caliber and the Irish fans can’t expect miracles from them. Nevertheless, some other players have made a strong impact in their respective Premier League outfits at the start of the 2021/22 season. Let’s see who the best Irish players are in the top flight of English football right now.

1 – Shane Duffy (Brighton)

Shane Duffy has to be at the top spot on this list which has been made by experts at NewJerseySafebetting.com. Not even the biggest Irish fans could have expected Duffy breaking into the stern defense of Brighton & Hove Albion. However, the tall center-back got his chance and took the most of it. He is currently an inevitable part of the Seagulls’ back trio. Shane made as many as ten appearances in the opening eleven rounds of the new Premier League season. He even got a goal to his name in a 2-0 victory over Watford in the early stages of the season.

2 – Seamus Coleman (Everton)

Next up is Seamus Coleman who looks to have earned his place in the starting XI under Rafael Benitez. Coleman has been involved for 90 minutes in four subsequent Premier League matches for Everton since recovering from injury in early October. The Irish national team can be proud of a starting left-back from a firm Premier League side.

3 – Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United)

Kiaran Clark may not be the best example for this list but we had to get his name on since the man has made nine appearances in the starting lineup in the opening eleven games of the 2021/22 Premier League season. The 32-year-old defender even got the assist in the team’s 1-1 draw at Brighton in the 11th round of the Premier League. However, Clark may count his last months at St. James’ Park because we don’t believe the new Newcastle United owners will find a place for him in the new (much stronger) starting XI.

4 – Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City)

The fourth place is reserved for a 19-year-old center-back Andrew Omobamidele. The teenager has found his place in the starting lineup for Norwich City. He was handed the second start of the season on Gameweek No 10 and he bagged the team’s only goal in a 1-2 loss to Leeds United. Omobamidele then got another chance to feature in the starting XI in the 11th round when he was one of the best players on the pitch in a 1-2 victory over Brentford. He will surely get more and more space under Frank Lampard in the times to come.

5 – Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur)

Matt Doherty has only played 28 minutes in the opening eleven rounds of the 2021/22 Premier League season. However, believe it or not, he still deserves a place on this list, being probably the biggest prospect of all the other Irish lads in the competition. The good news for Irish fans is that Matt Doherty got 20 minutes on the pitch on Antonio Conte’s Premier League debut as a Spurs manager. Doherty has the quality and we would not be surprised to see Conte using him much more than Nuno Espirito Santo did.

