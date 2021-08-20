Trippier on cusp of Arsenal or Man Utd move

1 total views, 1 views today

English right-back Kieran Trippier is very close to a move back to the Premier League with two clubs being told how much he will cost

Trippier has been very successful in his two-year spell on the red side of Madrid, most recently winning the La Liga last year. It got off to a bad start after being banned for a few months due to a minor betting scandal but he has turned it around.

With some impressive performances, he was able to earn the first-team place at right-back over Sime Vrsaljko and has since been a favourite of Diego Simeone.

He has also proven himself to be an important part of England’s World Cup 2018 and Euro 2020 side that reached a semi-final and final respectively. He played in five games of the Three Lions European Championship run this summer.

Trippier developed a reputation for having a dangerous right boot from the wing and set pieces.

Now it seems like a move back to the Premier League is inevitable with Arsenal and Manchester United hot on his heels. Atletico Madrid will not want to lose the 30-year-old for cheap and will not let him go for less than his release clause, according to Spanish news outlet AS.

His current release clause in Madrid is worth a steep €60 million. Rumours have circulated that the Reds made offers of €20 and €30 million but they were both swiftly rejected.

(🌤) Whilst nothing has significantly progressed, Manchester United remain interested in Kieran Trippier 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, and that there is still a chance it may happen. [@JonathanShrager] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/0c37KnjgzD — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) August 15, 2021

United seem eager to sign the player even though they have a very talented full back in Aaron Wan-Bissaka already at the club. Arsenal, on the flip side, are lacking true quality in this position.

Hector Bellerin is the only option that has shown his ability in this position but he seems out of favour under Arteta. The Spaniard was also linked with a move away this summer so he could be used to soften the financial burden if they make it a cash plus player deal for Trippier.

Héctor Bellerín wants to leave the club & a swap deal involving Kieran Trippier remains a genuine prospect, while Alexandre Lacazette, Sead Kolasinac, Willian & Alex Runarsson are among the players who could leave before the end of the month. [@ChrisWheatley_] #afc pic.twitter.com/v3JbEyYDcX — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 19, 2021

