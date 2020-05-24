Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Two new cases of coronavirus, at two separate Premier League clubs, have been found in the latest round of tests, meaning a total of eight people have tested positive to date.

Tests took place on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of last week, with 996 players and club staff tested.

The first round of testing, the results of which were announced on 19 May, had six positive tests from three clubs, with 748 players and staff tested on that occasion.

It is known that Watford’s Adrian Mariappa and Burnley’s assistant manager Ian Woan were among those who tested positive during that initial round of testing.

Premier League squads started non-contact training from Tuesday for the first time since the League was suspended on 13 March.

The Premier League has hinted at a mid June restart, with June 12th or 19th being mentioned as possible dates.

Ninety-two fixtures remain in the 2019-20 Premier League season.