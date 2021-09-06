UEFA To Allow Away Fans At European Competitions’ Group Games – FSE

3 total views, 3 views today

UEFA have announced that they will allow away fans to attend European group games this season, lifting a ban that was previously in place, according to Football Supporters Europe (FSE).

Away fans were previously not permitted to attend fixtures in the qualifying rounds, including the play-off round.

In a statement by the FSE, the news was confirmed and is subject to local restrictions.

The FSE is an independent, democratic, & non-profit association of football fans and has members in over 45 UEFA nations.

The statement reads: “CONFIRMED: Return of away fans at UEFA club competitions.

“FSE can confirm that away fans will be permitted to attend European club competitions matches from next week. (local restrictions & travel requirement might still apply).”

The group had previously lobbied for away fans to be permitted to attend fixtures ahead of the 2021/22 season.

In their previous statement, the organisation said: “Football Supporters Europe (FSE) is opposed to a blanket ban on away fans at UEFA club and national team competition fixtures.

“International travel is currently permitted for many citizens in the UEFA region. Football fans should not be subject to specific exclusions, which amount to a form of unequal treatment.

“This view is shared by a number of clubs and other stakeholders.”

They used Dutch fans as an example after quoting AFC Ajax Chief Executive Edwin Van Der Sar.

“As things stand, however, a group of Dutch fans, for example, can visit France, go to a cinema, music festival, and sporting event together, but still be barred from attending their own club’s match in a stadium that is filled with home fans.

“FSE therefore believes that guidelines on away fans should be decided on a case-by-case basis in line with the local public health situation and advice of the relevant public authorities—which the overwhelming majority of fans have respected throughout the pandemic and fully understand are liable to change.

“We have communicated this position to UEFA and asked for a timely re-evaluation of its existing policy before the fixture list is announced so that fans have ample opportunity to make any travel-related decisions.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com