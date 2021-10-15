Watford v Liverpool – Preview, Team News, Odds, Where To Watch

1 total views, 1 views today

Liverpool will travel to Vicarage Road to play Watford in their first Premier League clash after the October international window.

It will be the first meeting between the two clubs since the Hornets’ shock 3-0 win over the then Champions-elect in February 2020.

Ismaila Sarr, who scored twice that day to sink the Reds, will be available for the match this weekend and is currently the club’s top scorer this season.

His four goals in the league have helped the side to 15th after seven games with seven points to their name.

However, the side are already on their second manager of the season after dismissing Xisco, who had earned promotion with them last season.

Claudio Ranieri, a Premier League winner with Leicester City, has taken the reins at the club.

Watford is the fourth club Ranieri has managed in the Premier League and they will be determined to get off to a good start under him.

Due to a lack of footage of Watford under Ranieri, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said that the team have had to study Sampdoria to figure out how the hosts may play.

His side are hoping to extend their unbeaten start to the season with a result at Vicarage Road and continue their push for this season’s title.

Mo Salah will aim to add to his goalscoring record for Liverpool further after reaching 101 goals for the club against Manchester City.

The winger has been on red-hot form this season – a goal this weekend would bring the Egyptian into double-digits in all competitions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota are set to be fit for Liverpool’s next game after some fitness woes.

Curtis Jones will not be fit for the match after picking up an injury while on duty with the England Under-21s.

Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson and midfield compatriot Fabinho will be unavailable after international duty.

Probable Teams

Watford (4-4-2): Bachmann; Ngakia, N’Koulou, Cathcart, Masina; Sarr, Tufan, Sissoko, Dennis; King, Pedro.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Trent, VVD, Konate, Tsimikas; Henderson, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mané.

Odds

Watford 15/2

Draw 4/1

Liverpool 1/3

Where To Watch

The game will be available to watch live on BT Sport with coverage starting at 11:30 am and kick-off slated for 12:30 pm.

