West Ham United v Manchester United – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

West Ham United v Manchester United will go head-to-head on the Gameweek 5 of the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

This game will be an interesting game for both teams. The last time these two sides met was last March where Ole Gunnar Solsjkaers side came out 1-0 victors. Man United also took 6 points from 6 from West Ham in the 2020/2021 season.

West Ham United Retrospective

In their last game, David Moye’s side was left frustrated with a 0-0 draw away to Southampton. The highlight of the game being Michail Antonio’s sending off in second-half injury time.

Although, they have continued on their hot form with 8 points from 12, remaining unbeaten so far.

Manchester United Retrospective

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is coming off a shock 2-1 loss to Young Boys in their opening group stage game in the Champions League. Leading at half-time, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was deservedly sent off for a potential ankle breaker. They eventually conceded in the final minute of injury time after a Jesse Lingard pass-back.

They come into this match top of the league, with their last match being a 4-1 home win over Newcastle United. With 10 points from 12. Scoring 11 and conceding 3, they look like early title contenders.

Date, kick-off time and venue

This game between West Ham United and Manchester United will kick off at 2 pm BST (British Summer Time) on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at The London Stadium.

Where to watch Manchester United v Newcastle United

The game will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

West Ham United v Manchester United team news

The only injury and suspensions worries for West Ham are Winston Reid’s knee injury, with no return date announced.

In-form striker Michail Antonio will be out due to picking up a red card and will serve his one-game suspension here.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be available as his suspension is only for European Football. Edison Cavani is still out but may feature from the bench, Alex Telles is still a week or so out from an ankle injury.

While Scott McTominay will be observed from a hip injury.

West Ham United v Manchester United prediction

It should be a tight and cagey game, with both teams playing well this season, attacking well and defending adequately.

While West Ham is at home and have shown a resilient side to them when playing at The London Stadium, I believe Manchester United will prove too strong here.

Without their main goal threat in Michail Antonio, where will the goals come from? With Ronaldo and Bruno linking up well, they should have too much firepower for West Ham to control.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-3

Predicted Line-Up

West Ham United XI – (4-2-3-1)

L. Fabianski, A. Cresswell, A. Ogbonna, K. Zouma, V. Coufal, D. Rice, T. Soucek, P. Fornals, S. Benrahma, J. Bowen, A. Yarmolenko

Manchester United XI – (4-2-3-1)

D, Gea, L. Shaw, H. Maguire, R. Varane, A. Wan-Bissaka, S. McTominay, Fred, P. Pogba, B. Fernandes, J. Sancho, C. Ronaldo

Betting Odds

West Ham United To Win: 16/5

Draw: 11/4

Manchester United To Win: 4/5

