World Cup 2022 – dates, teams, final matches

It was also proposed to expand the number of teams to 48, and to hold additional matches in neighboring cities. However, the FIFA jury canceled this initiative. It is worth noting that due to recent world events, Russia will not participate in the 2022 World Cup. The final matches are scheduled to be played from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

Teams this season will be hosted by Qatar. Due to the intense heat in this country, the commission ordered the organizer to build new stadiums with built-in air conditioners so that the air temperature does not exceed +27 degrees. Construction began in 2010 and ended in 2020. During this time, 5 new stadiums were built with a maximum capacity of up to 80,000 people. Due to the intense heat, the World Cup 22 decided to postpone the final matches to autumn-winter, and not, as usual, at the end or middle of summer.

The Qatari national team will debut this year. She will perform in the final for the first time since she became the organizer of the season. She got into group A, where the 7 leading teams according to the FIFA jury were also included. The final match will take place on December 18, 2022 at the Lusail National Stadium.

