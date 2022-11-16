World Cup Golden Boot Favourites: Who Could Scoop Top Scorer Prize in 2022?

The World Cup is only a few days away, and the betting markets have already shaped up, with bookmakers like Betway offering several eye-opening ante-post options and odds. The Golden Boot race is often enthralling to bet on, and this year’s winter world cup will see the best-attacking players vying for the ultimate individual prize previously won by Harry Kane in 2018.

If Erling Haaland was playing in Qatar, he would have been a favorite for the Golden Boot, but the EPL top goalscorer won’t be participating after Norway failed to qualify for the World Cup. Mohammed Salah is also another star who will miss the action on the global stage, but there are still plenty of world-class finishers capable of dominating the scoring charts. These stars include:

Kylian Mbappe (France)

If the Christiano Ronaldo and Lionell Messi era of dominance is reaching its end, then the Haaland-Mbappe era seems to be starting. While Haaland will be watching the World Cup from afar this year, Mbappe will be at the center of the action for the reigning champions, France. Mbappe was crowned the title of the best young player four years ago in Russia after scoring four goals, including one against Didier Deschamps’s team (Croatia) in the final.

Karim Benzema (France)

If Mbappe doesn’t do the damage for the defending champions placed in Group D together with Tunisia, Denmark and Australia, the Deschamps can depend on the services of Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema. The French star is among the best footballer that fans can bet on with Betway sports betting South Africa, especially considering his achievement in league football after Ronaldo’s exit from Madrid in 2018.

Benzema has recorded an average of 0.95 goals every game while exceeding his expected goals value of 35. That helped him propel Madrid to glory in Europe and Spain, although his injury stunned his impact for the Los Blancos.

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

From a single Ballon d’Or win to being the man who has claimed the title for a record seven times, Lionel Messi is always a strong contender for the World Cup golden boot. The Argentina captain has already revealed that Qatar will be his last world cup stage, and his squad can go all the way. Winning the Golden Boot would also be a great way for Messi to end his spell on the global stage.

Messi has recorded a total of 12 goals in 19 matches across all competitions this season and has only been outscored by eight players at clubs across Europe’s top five leagues. During his 2022/2023 league campaign, Messi has also surpassed his last term record with PSG by one goal, and the league is far from being over.

Neymar (Brazil)

Neymar is the third PSG player who’s among the top contenders for the Golden Boot after making a flying start this season. While Neymar only scored twice during the 2018 Russia World Cup after Brazil’s quarter-final exit, Neymar is expected to deliver a great performance in Qatar. Brazil is still among the tournament favorites this year, and the 30-year-old seems ready to add to his accolades this winter.

Harry Kane (England)

Harry Kane, the 2018 Golden Boot winner, will be hoping to go a step further with the Three Lions in Qatar this year. England is still among the tournament favorites, and Kane is capable of breaking records as he currently stands only three goals shy of Wayne Rooney’s record.

