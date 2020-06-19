Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Jockey Frankie Dettori achieved another milestone on Friday securing his 70th Royal Ascot winner aboard Fanny Logan for trainer John Gosden.

Frankie came from last to first in the Hardwicke Stakes at the Berkshire venue. The win gave Fanny Logan another win to add to the impressive record. This includes winning three listed races, a group three last season and finishing 4th in the Breeders Cup in 2019.

This looked a tricky enough race and the odds of 17/2 suggested that Dettori would be up against it. However, the four year old proved that she was more than up for the task. Fanny Logan wasn’t to beat when she hacked up the ground from last to first. She held off Alounak who was a 40/1 shot for trainer Andrew Balding and Kerry jockey Oisin Murphy. Defoe was back in third for Roger Varian and jockey Andrea Atzeni.

Aidan O’Brien’s main hopeful in the race was former Investec Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck who was the 9/4. However, Ryan Moore’s mount never got into the race. Subsequently wasn’t unable to get into a position to challenge the leaders.

Speaking to Racing TV, trainer John Gosden said of Fanny Logan’s win,

“It wasn’t a fluke. At Haydock I asked Rab (Havlin) to drop her out and she ran a lovely race to finish second and after it she had a good blow so we knew she’d come on for it”.

Frankie Dettori was delighted with his 70th Royal Ascot winner he said,”John gave me a lot of confidence as he said she came out of Haydock really well”. “I was further back than I wanted, but they started racing really early and by the time I got to the furlong marker they were all dead. She showed a good turn of foot.”It’s great to get 70 winner – now I want 71!”