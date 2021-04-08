Hamptons Homes new Shelbourne Jersey sponsor

Shelbourne FC is delighted to announce our 2021 Home Kit, Hamptons Homes is the new name on the jersey, they will join a quality list of sponsors to grace the famous Red jersey.

As with the two Reds teams that represent Shelbourne FC in the SSE Airtricity League and FAI Women’s National League, the 2021 Home Kit features two reds in a unique bespoke design in collaboration with Umbro Ireland.

Hamptons Homes said they are “delighted to partner up once again with such an iconic football club and after our hugely successful sponsorship last year with Hamptons Floor Store & Brooklyn Flooring, we’re thrilled to step up as front of jersey sponsors. We look forward to a long partnership doing many great things together as a team in the future.”

“We believe together this partnership will bring a stronger interest and wider awareness around the country to both the football club as well as Hamptons Homes and our previously established brands Hamptons Floor Store & Brooklyn Flooring.”

“We have huge belief in the team and the staff and have forged what we believe to be an invaluable relationship with the board members that can continue for many years.”

Hamptons Floor Store is proud to introduce Hamptons Homes; the home renovation arm to our brand! Hamptons Homes is a Dublin based company providing comprehensive design and building solutions for both domestic and commercial clients.

We provide all aspects of home improvement and general building services: bathroom design and installation, kitchen design and fitting, internal or external painting and decorating, plumbing, carpentry, electrical, tiling, partitioning, ceilings, refurbishments, loft conversions, extensions. All our work is fully insured and guaranteed and is carried out by dedicated and highly skilled tradesmen.

With finance options up to €30, 000 also available, get in touch today to turn your House into a Home with Hamptons!

Shelbourne CEO David O’Connor said: “I am absolutely delighted to have Hamptons Homes come on board as our Official Club Sponsor for the 2021 season. Hamptons Homes is a company who we are proud to be associated with and a company whom we have seen go from strength to strength as they continue to expand.

“I wanted to say a special thanks to Joe Prendergast and Kane Kearns, the Directors of Hamptons Homes, who have been nothing other than a pleasure to work with.

“Hamptons joined the club as a sponsor last year and their support was crucial for the club during what was a turbulent year financially.

“Kane and Joe are two incredibly passionate, driven and successful entrepreneurs and businessmen, as is evident with the success of Hamptons Homes.

“And having worked closely with them last season, I can also safely say that their passion and drive have also become incredibly evident to me as they have become proud partners and genuinely passionate supporters of Shels through their affiliation with Hamptons Homes.

“We are very excited to work side by side with Hamptons for the 2021 season and beyond.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com