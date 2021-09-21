6 total views, 6 views today
Marcos Alonso to stop taking the knee after admitting it is ”losing strength”
Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso had admitted that he will no longer take a knee before matches as he believes the anti-racism gesture is ”losing strength”.
The left-back says he will instead point to the Premier League ‘No Room For Racism’ badge on the Chelsea jersey while team-mates and opponents kneel prior to kick-off.
After the long break in the summer of 2020 after the coronavirus lockdown. Players, management and officials all agreed to take a knee before kick-off to reinforce racial equality after the death of George Floyd in America.
Alonso spoke about his stance after his team’s 0-3 away win to rivals Tottenham on Sunday;
“I am fully against racism and I’m against every type of discrimination, and I just prefer to put my finger to the badge where it says no to racism like they do in some other sports and football in other countries”.
“I prefer to do it this way and, of course, to say very clearly that I am against racism and I respect everybody.”
Chelsea's Marcos Alonso explains why he will no longer take the knee. pic.twitter.com/Ol0Fm0JPZr
— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 21, 2021
When asked rather or not his decision was a political one, Alonso said;
“I don’t know, I just prefer to do it this way. It’s my way to do it, I think it’s another way.