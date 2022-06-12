5,002 total views, 5,002 views today

All Ireland Football Quarter and Semi Finals Draws and Fixture Dates featuring Dublin, Kerry, Derry, Galway, Mayo, Armagh, Clare and Cork.

The draws for the quarter-finals of the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior championship will take place Monday morning on RTÉ Radio 1 just after 8.30am as part of Morning Ireland.

The draw will involve the four provincial champions Galway, Dublin, Kerry & Derry

drawn to play one of the four Round 2 Qualifier winners from this weekend; Mayo, Clare, Cork, and Armagh.

The draw is subject to Provincial Final Winners avoiding defeated finalists from their own Province, and to the avoidance of any other repeat pairings.

Possible repeat pairings are Galway v Mayo, Kerry v Cork. If a repeat pairing is drawn, the Round 2 team will be moved to the next line of the draw and another Round 2 team will be drawn to play the relevant Provincial winner.

Venues and dates will be confirmed later by CCCC with matches scheduled to take place across the weekend of June 25/26.

Semi-Finals

Based on a rota, the potential Semi-Final pairings will be known after the Quarter-Final draw.

Galway/Round 2 Winner v Derry/Round 2 Winner

Dublin/Round 2 Winner v Kerry/Round 2 Winner

