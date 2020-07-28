Cork GAA has announced Dairygold Co-Op Superstores as the title sponsor of the Cork County Hurling Championships 2020.

The Co-Op Superstores Cork County Hurling Championships will commence this Friday, 31st July with a busy weekend of games. The Championships will include three weekends of group games, with close to thirty games each weekend, followed by the knock-out stages which will culminate in the county finals in Páirc Uí Chaoimh later this autumn.

Tracey Kennedy, Chairperson Cork County Board and Liam O’Flaherty, Dairygold, at the launch of the Co-Op Superstores Cork County Hurling Championships. Credit: Jim Coughlan.

Speaking at the launch in Midleton, Tracey Kennedy, Chairperson of Cork GAA, said:

“This is a very exciting partnership, and particularly welcome this year as we launch our new county championship structure. The Co-Op Superstores brand has roots in almost every community across our county and is a particularly fitting sponsor for our County Hurling Championships. I look forward to a hugely exciting and attractive programme of games ahead and it is fantastic to have Co-op Superstores on board with us. My thanks to everyone involved in making this happen.”

