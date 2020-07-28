Cork GAA has announced Dairygold Co-Op Superstores as the title sponsor of the Cork County Hurling Championships 2020.

The Co-Op Superstores Cork County Hurling Championships will commence this Friday, 31st July with a busy weekend of games. The Championships will include three weekends of group games, with close to thirty games each weekend, followed by the knock-out stages which will culminate in the county finals in Páirc Uí Chaoimh later this autumn.

Speaking at the launch in Midleton, Tracey Kennedy, Chairperson of Cork GAA, said:

“This is a very exciting partnership, and particularly welcome this year as we launch our new county championship structure. The Co-Op Superstores brand has roots in almost every community across our county and is a particularly fitting sponsor for our County Hurling Championships. I look forward to a hugely exciting and attractive programme of games ahead and it is fantastic to have Co-op Superstores on board with us. My thanks to everyone involved in making this happen.”

This weekend’s fixtures details for the Co-Op Superstores Cork County Senior A Hurling Championship can be found here.

LiveScores Now Available at LoveGAA.com