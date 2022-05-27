1,042 total views, 1,042 views today
Connacht Final 2022 – Galway v Roscommon – Stats, Preview & Team News
They have previously met in 23 Connacht finals with Galway winning 11 to Roscommon’s 9 while there were three draws.
Connacht titles: Galway 47, Roscommon 23
Galway and Roscommon have met 65 times in the championship. Galway have won 38 to Roscommon’s 21, with six draws.
The counties have met ten times in the championship in Pearse Stadium, with Galway winning five to Roscommon’s four. One was drawn.
This is the first time Galway have been in seven successive Connacht finals since the 1950s/60s. They reached a seventh successive final in 1962, followed by four more in 1963-64-65-66.
Roscommon beat Galway twice in this year’s Allianz League Division 2 (1-20 to 1-15 in Round 7 and 1-20 to 0-22 in the final.
Galway last won the title in 2018; Roscommon were last successful in 2019.
HOW THEY REACHED THE FINAL: GALWAY
Galway 1-14 Mayo 0-16 Galway 4-20 Leitrim 0-9
Top Scorers
Shane Walsh ……….0-11 (0-7 frees, 0-2 ‘45s’) Patrick Kelly………..2-1
Paul Conroy…………..0-5
***
HOW THEY REACHED THE FINAL: ROSCOMMON
Roscommon 0-23 Sligo 0-11
Top Scorers
Conor Cox …………0-6 (0-3 frees) Enda Smith………….0-4
Ciaran Murtagh…… 0-4
LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS
2021: Galway 2-11 Roscommon 0-12 (Connacht semi-final) 2019: Roscommon 1-13 Galway 0-12 (Connacht final)
2018: Galway 0-16 Roscommon 2-6 (Connacht final)
2017: Roscommon 2-15 Galway 0-12 (Connacht final)
2016: Galway 3-16 Roscommon 0-14 (Connacht Final) Replay
LAST FIVE CONNACHT FINAL MEETINGS
2019: Roscommon 1-13 Galway 0-12
2018: Galway 0-16 Roscommon 2-6
2017: Roscommon 2-15 Galway 0-12
2016: Galway 3-16 Roscommon 0-14 (Replay) 2016: Galway 0-13 Roscommon 1-10 (Draw
TEAM NEWS
Galway team to play Galway
Roscommon team yet to be announced