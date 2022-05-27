1,042 total views, 1,042 views today

Connacht Final 2022 – Galway v Roscommon – Stats, Preview & Team News

They have previously met in 23 Connacht finals with Galway winning 11 to Roscommon’s 9 while there were three draws.

Connacht titles: Galway 47, Roscommon 23

Galway and Roscommon have met 65 times in the championship. Galway have won 38 to Roscommon’s 21, with six draws.

The counties have met ten times in the championship in Pearse Stadium, with Galway winning five to Roscommon’s four. One was drawn.

This is the first time Galway have been in seven successive Connacht finals since the 1950s/60s. They reached a seventh successive final in 1962, followed by four more in 1963-64-65-66.

Roscommon beat Galway twice in this year’s Allianz League Division 2 (1-20 to 1-15 in Round 7 and 1-20 to 0-22 in the final.

Galway last won the title in 2018; Roscommon were last successful in 2019.

HOW THEY REACHED THE FINAL: GALWAY

Galway 1-14 Mayo 0-16 Galway 4-20 Leitrim 0-9

Top Scorers

Shane Walsh ……….0-11 (0-7 frees, 0-2 ‘45s’) Patrick Kelly………..2-1

Paul Conroy…………..0-5

***

HOW THEY REACHED THE FINAL: ROSCOMMON

Roscommon 0-23 Sligo 0-11

Top Scorers

Conor Cox …………0-6 (0-3 frees) Enda Smith………….0-4

Ciaran Murtagh…… 0-4

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2021: Galway 2-11 Roscommon 0-12 (Connacht semi-final) 2019: Roscommon 1-13 Galway 0-12 (Connacht final)

2018: Galway 0-16 Roscommon 2-6 (Connacht final)

2017: Roscommon 2-15 Galway 0-12 (Connacht final)

2016: Galway 3-16 Roscommon 0-14 (Connacht Final) Replay

LAST FIVE CONNACHT FINAL MEETINGS

2019: Roscommon 1-13 Galway 0-12

2018: Galway 0-16 Roscommon 2-6

2017: Roscommon 2-15 Galway 0-12

2016: Galway 3-16 Roscommon 0-14 (Replay) 2016: Galway 0-13 Roscommon 1-10 (Draw

TEAM NEWS

Galway team to play Galway

Roscommon team yet to be announced

