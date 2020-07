We have a list of Cork GAA fixtures & Results – club and Intercounty for 2020, to see all this weekend GAA fixtures click here and here for Live score updates

July 25th

Cork Senior Football

Nemo Rangers v Valley Rovers, Cloughduv, 7:30pm

St Finbarrs v Ballincollig, Pairc Ui Rinn, 7:30pm

July 26th

Cork Senior Football

Clonakilty v Carrigaline, Bandon, 3:30pm

Douglas v Bishopstown, Pairc Ui Rinn, 7:00pm

Newcestown v Ilen Rovers, Dunmanway, 7:00pm

July 27th

Cork Senior Football

Carberry Rangers v CatleHaven, Clonakilty, 2:30pm

COUNTY FIXTURES

Saturday 17/Sunday 18 October

Allianz FL Division 3 round 6

Cork v Louth, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, TBC

Saturday 24/Sunday 25 October

Allianz FL Division 3 round 7

Longford v Cork, Glennon Bros Pearse Park, TBC

Saturday 31 October/Sunday 1 November

Munster SHC semi-finals

Cork v Waterford, TBC, TBC

Tipperary v Limerick or Clare, TBC, TBC

Saturday 7/Sunday 8 November

Munster SFC semi-finals

Cork v Kerry, TBC, TBC

Saturday 14/Sunday 15 November

Munster SHC final

Cork or Waterford v Tipperary or Limerick or Clare, TBC, TBC

