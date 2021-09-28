Cork LGFA appoint Shane Ronayne as Ladies Football Manager

4 total views, 4 views today

Cork LGFA have announced that they have appointed Shane Ronayne as their new senior ladies football manager on a three-year term.

The Mitchelstown native was appointed at a county board meeting at Nemo Rangers tonight after he had been recommended by a five-person sub-committee tasked with identifying the next boss.

He succeeds Ephie Fitzgerald in the role after the 60-year-old’s six-year tenure came to an end following the side’s All-Ireland exit at the hands of eventual winners Meath.

Ronayne was most recently in charge of the Waterford men’s senior footballers in 2021 but left the job on Friday after just one season in the role.

His Waterford side won only once this season, beating Wexford by one point in a National Football League Division Four South clash.

However, the Deise failed to earn promotion, falling to Antrim at the final hurdle, and were knocked out of the Munster and All-Ireland Senior Football Championships after just one game.

Ronayne’s side were brushed aside by Billy Lee’s Limerick at the provincial quarter-final stage in a one-sided clash that saw the Treaty County put 4-18 past the visitors in the Gaelic Grounds.

However, the inter-county manager has had lots of success in his time coaching ladies football.

Previous to the Waterford job, Ronayne had guided Tipperary to four National League titles in as many years and two All-Ireland intermediate crowns in 2017 and 2019.

He also led Cork side Mourneabbey to back-to-back All-Ireland titles in this time, winning the club accolades in 2018 and 2019.

A statement by Cork LGFA reads: “Following a meeting of Cork LGFA tonight, the full executive and board have ratified Shane Ronayne as Cork Senior Football manager. He was ratified for a term of 3 years.

“We wish Shane, his background team and players the very best of luck. We wish to thank all those who took part in the selection process.

“And to Ephie Fitzgerald & his background team, we thank you for all your hard work and dedication to the Cork Senior team over the past 6 years.”

