Donegal v Tyrone takes place on Saturday in a vital game for both sides. The game throws in at 7pm in Ballybofey. We have a preview, team news and betting below. We will also be providing live score updates so be sure to follow them.

Preview

Donegal still have a chance of reaching the league finals but they will need to win their final two games and hope results go their way for this to happen. Declan Bonner’s side sit in 5th place in the table on 5 points. They have won 2 games, lost two games and drawn one. Their most recent game ended in a 2-12 to 0-08 win over Monaghan. Players like Michael Murphy, Paddy McBrearty, Neil McGee and Ryan McHugh will be key.

Tyrone come into this game third place in the league. They have a big chance of reaching the final. A win here coupled with a win over Mayo could see them into the final depending on other results. They have played five games, winning three games. The most recent game was a good win over Dublin 1-10 to 1-07 in Omagh. However, that game shouldn’t have went ahead. Mickey Harte will look to players like Peter Harte, Darren McCurry and Tiernan McCann.

Team News

Donegal: TBA

Tyrone: TBA

Betting

Donegal are favourites to win this game at odds of 8/13. Tyrone are 13/8 to win. Home advantage counts for a lot in these games so I give Donegal the edge to come out on top. They have a good record in Ballybofey also. Michael Murphy to score the first goal at 8/1 looks a fantastic bet. No live coverage of Donegal v Tyrone so be sure to check out of live score updates.