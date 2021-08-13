Donegal v Tyrone Ulster MFC Final – Preview, Lineups, Where To Watch

1 total views, 1 views today

The Donegal and Tyrone minors face off on Friday night in this year’s instalment of the Ulster Minor Football Championship Final at Brewster Park.

Both sides are looking for their first provincial crown at minor level in several years after wins from Monaghan and Derry in recent years.

Tyrone lead the way on the Ulster Minor roll of honour with 23 Fr Murray Cup’s to their name and will look to add another for the first time since 2012.

Donegal sit on a tally of eight Ulster minor titles in total and have been crowned champions twice in 2014 and 2016 since Tyrone’s last victory.

The counties met in the 2020 Minor Quarter Final which took place in December and saw Tyrone come out on top 0-8 to 0-7 in a tight battle in Ballybofey.

Five players who played in that fixture will take to the field for the minor sides once again on Friday night.

Michael Rafferty, Callan Kelly, Ruairi McHugh and Cormac Devlin represent Tyrone again, while Luke McGlynn remains for Donegal.

Tyrone have made it look easy on their way to Brewster Park after impressive wins over Down and Fermanagh.

Gerard Donnelly’s side scored 9-37 while only conceding 1-15 in their two previous games and will enter Brewster Park as a well-oiled machine.

Captain Cormac Devlin has led the attack in both games with 0-13 to his name including six frees.

Ronan Cassidy had a magnificent 2-3 performance against the Ernesiders in the semi-final while Gavin Potter and Eoin McElholm round out a strong attacking unit.

Half-back Shea O’Hare adds an extra attacking threat with his runs from deep and Ruairi McHugh has been a huge presence in midfield.

Donegal have had to play an extra game on the way to the final – a preliminary round victory over Antrim – and have had closer games.

Low-scoring battles against Monaghan and Armagh have seen the side into the Ulster minor final after a one-sided victory against Antrim.

McGlynn, captain and corner forward, has been their main threat in the final third with the responsibility of placed balls being his.

Donegal have had a good spread of points but there has been no clear standout in attack so far this season.

Sean Ward and Conor Reid provide a strong and dynamic midfield foundation for the side and the defence has held all opponents to no more than ten points each.

Tyrone’s blitzkrieg will go head-to-head against the hardworking Donegal side coached by Luke Barrett.

The winner will progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals where they will play Cork on Saturday, August 21st.

Lineups

Donegal: Aaron Cullen; Donal Gallagher, Cormac Gallagher, Karl Magee; Sean Martin, Ethan Friel, Oisin Caulfield; Sean Ward, Conor Reid; Cathal McGeever, Kevin McCormack, Conor McGinty; Daniel Marley, Paddy McElwee, Luke McGlynn C.

Subs: Damien McGowan, Eoghan Kelly, James Doherty, Cormac McColgan, Michael Callaghan, Karl Joseph Molloy, Gary Kelly, Oisin Harkin, Ryan Barrett

Tyrone: Niall Robinson; Michael Rafferty, Ronan Fox, Callan Kelly; Hugh J Cunningham, Shea O’Hare, Matthew Mallon; Ronan Donnelly, Ruairi McHugh; Ronan Strain, Cormac Devlin C, Gavin Potter; Ronan Cassidy, Gavin McCann, Eoin McElholm.

Subs: Conor McAneney, Conan Devlin, Barry McMenamin, Brian Hampsey, Conor Owens, Noah Grimes, Caolan O’Hagan, Fiachra Donnelly, Odhran Bolly.

Where To Watch

Donegal and Tyrone’s Ulster minor final clash will be streamed live on TG4 Sport’s Youtube Channel. Throw-in is at 7:30 pm.

