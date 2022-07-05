2,001 total views, 2,001 views today

Dublin v Kerry – Preview, Stats, facts to know, betting and team news. Start time is 3:30pm Sunday.

It’s one of the great rivalries in football and the latest instalment will be the 32nd championship meeting between the counties since they first met in 1892. Kerry have won 17 times to Dublin’s 11 while there were three draws from the previous 31 clashes.

Kerry beat Dublin by seven points in Round 2 of this year’s Allianz League.

Dublin have reached the semi-final for a 13th successive year, having last failed to get there when losing to Kerry in the 2009 quarter-final. They won eight (v Mayo 2015-19, v Kerry 2013-2016, v Donegal 2011, v Tyrone 2017, v Galway 2018, v Cavan 2020) lost four (v Cork 2010, v Mayo 2012-2021, v Donegal 2014) and drew one (v Mayo 2015) of 13 games.

Jack O’Connor leads Kerry into the semi-final for the sixth time, having won the previous five in 2004-05-06-11-12.

Kerry conceded no goals in their three championship games so far against Cork, Limerick and Mayo. Dublin conceded two in their four outings against Wexford, Meath, Kildare and Cork.

PATH TO THE SEMI-FINAL – DUBLIN

Dublin 1-24 Wexford 0-4 (Leinster quarter-final) Dublin 1-27 Meath 1-14 (Leinster semi-final) Dublin 5-17 Kildare 1-15 (Leinster final)

Dublin 0-21 Cork 0-10 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

TOP SCORERS – DUBLIN

Dean Rock………..1-26 (0-17 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-2 mark, 0-1 ‘45’) Con O’Callaghan… 2-13 (0-1 mark)

Cormac Costello…….2-7

Ciarán Kilkenny……..1-9

Brian Fenton………….0-11

PATH TO THE SEMI-FINAL – KERRY

Kerry 0-23 Cork 0-11 (Munster semi-final) Kerry 1-28 Limerick 0-8 (Munster final)

Kerry 1-18 Mayo 0-13 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

TOP SCORERS – KERRY

Seán O’Shea………..0-19 (0-9 frees, 0-2 ‘45s’) Paul Geaney…………0-10 (0-2 mark)

David Clifford………..1-7 (0-4 frees, 0-1 mark) Killian Spillane…………1-4

Tom O’Sullivan……………0-6

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2019: Dublin 1-18 Kerry 0-15 (All-Ireland final) Replay 2019: Dublin 1-16 Kerry 1-16 (All-Ireland final) Draw 2016: Dublin 0-22 Kerry 2-14 (All-Ireland semi-final) 2015: Dublin 0-12 Kerry 0-9 (All-Ireland final)

2013: Dublin 3-18 Kerry 3-11 (All-Ireland semi-final)

LAST FIVE SEMI-FINALS – DUBLIN 2021:

Mayo 0-17 Dublin 0-14 AET 2020: Dublin 1-24 Cavan 0-12 2019: Dublin 3-14 Mayo 1-10 2018: Dublin 1-24 Galway 2-12 2017: Dublin 2-17 Tyrone 0-11

LAST FIVE SEMI-FINALS – KERRY 2021: Tyrone 3-14 Kerry 0-22 AET 2019: Kerry 1-18 Tyrone 0-18

2017: Mayo 2-16 Kerry 0-17 (replay) 2017: Kerry 2-14 Mayo 2-14 (Draw) 2016: Dublin 0-22 Kerry 2-14

PREVIOUS ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINAL MEETINGS

They have met in eleven semi-finals previously with Kerry winning six to Dublin’s four while one was drawn.

2016: Dublin 0-22 Kerry 2-14 2013: Dublin 3-18 Kerry 3-11 2007: Kerry 1-15 Dublin 0-16 1977: Dublin 3-12 Kerry 1-13 1965: Kerry 4-8 Dublin 2-6

1962: Kerry 2-12 Dublin 0-10 1959: Kerry 1-10 Dublin 2-5

1941: Kerry 2-9 Dublin 0-3 (replay) 1941: Kerry 0-4 Dublin 0-4 (draw) 1934: Dublin 3-8 Kerry 0-6

1932: Kerry 1-3 Dublin 1-1

DUBLIN v KERRY: DECADE BY DECADE

Eleven of 31 championship games have been in the last 21 years. Kerry won four and drew one between 2001 and 2009 but Dublin have been dominant since then, winning five and drawing one of six clashes. It leaves Kerry seeking their first championship win over Dublin since the 2009 All-Ireland quarter-final.

………………Dublin…………Kerry……….Draws 1890-99………1………………..0………………0 1900-09………1…………………1………………0 1910-19………0…………………0………………0 1920-29………1…………………1………………0 1930-39………1…………………1………………0 1940-49………0………………….1……………..1 1950-59……..0…………………..2……………..0 1960-69……..0…………………..2…………….0 1970-79……..2………………….3……………..0 1980-89……..0…………………..2……………..0 1990-99……..0…………………..0………………0 2000-09……..0…………………..4………………1 2010-19………5………………….0………………1 ………………….11………………..17……………..3

TEAM NEWS

We should have team news on Friday evening

