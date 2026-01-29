Fitzgibbon Cup Semi-Final Line-Up Confirmed as UL and University of Galway Advance

UL booked their place in the Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals with an impressive 0-20 to 0-12 victory over UCC at the UL Grounds on Wednesday night, underlining their status as favourites for this year’s competition.

Tipperary star Darragh McCarthy led the scoring for the hosts with an outstanding 0-9, while Adam English, Diarmuid Stritch and Adam Screeney each contributed 0-2 as UL pulled clear in the second half to seal an eight-point win.

University of Galway Set Up Semi-Final Clash With UL

In Dangan, University of Galway secured their place in the last four with a 1-21 to 1-14 win over SETU Waterford.

The Galway students trailed 1-5 to 0-6 at half-time, with Tom O’Connell’s goal giving the visitors the early edge. However, a dominant second-half performance turned the contest decisively in Galway’s favour.

Sam O’Farrell was the standout performer, finishing with 0-11, while a late goal from Darragh Neary sealed a seven-point victory and confirmed a Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final meeting with UL next week.

DCU and Mary Immaculate Complete Semi-Final Pairings

The second Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final will see DCU take on Mary Immaculate College, after both sides progressed from their quarter-finals on Wednesday.

DCU recorded a 4-13 to 2-15 away win against MTU Cork, with goals proving decisive. Sam Byrne struck 2 goals (including a penalty), while Denis Walsh (1-5) and Luke Murphy also found the net as the Dublin side advanced.

Mary Immaculate Too Strong for UCD

In Limerick, Mary Immaculate College produced one of the performances of the round, cruising to a 3-22 to 0-13 victory over UCD.

Oisín O’Farrell starred with 2-3, while Shane O’Brien (0-8) and Shane Walsh (1-5) were also among the scorers as Mary I powered into the semi-finals in emphatic fashion.

Fitzgibbon Cup Semi-Finals

UL vs University of Galway

DCU vs Mary Immaculate College

With the competition now down to its final four, the Fitzgibbon Cup title race is set for an exciting climax over the coming week.

