Sigerson Cup Semi-Final Line-Up Confirmed After Dramatic Quarter-Finals

The Sigerson Cup has been whittled down to its final four teams following the conclusion of a dramatic set of quarter-finals on Wednesday night, with holders DCU knocked out and three away wins highlighting a compelling evening of third-level football.

Holders DCU Eliminated by UCC

Defending champions DCU exited the competition after suffering a 3-16 to 1-20 defeat to UCC at the DCU Sportsgrounds in Glasnevin.

Late goals from Tom Cunningham and Cormac Dillon proved decisive as the Cork students overturned DCU and booked their place in the Sigerson Cup semi-finals, ending the holders’ hopes of retaining the title.

University of Galway Edge Tight Battle With UCD

University of Galway secured their spot in the last four with a narrow 0-15 to 0-14 victory over UCD at Belfield.

A crucial late two-pointer from Shane McGrath separated the sides in a tightly contested encounter, as Galway showed composure in the closing stages to progress.

Queen’s Secure Away Win Against TUD

There was another away success in Grangegorman, where Queen’s University Belfast claimed a 3-18 to 2-16 victory over TU Dublin.

Goals from Conor O’Neill, Ryan McQuillan (who finished with 1-6), and Michael Burnett proved vital as Queen’s produced a clinical attacking display to advance into the semi-finals.

UL Prevail After Extra Time Against Maynooth

University of Limerick completed the semi-final line-up after a dramatic extra-time win over Maynooth University at the UL Grounds.

The contest finished 3-16 to 0-17 in favour of the Limerick students after extra time, with Daithí Hogan’s late goal forcing the additional periods for David Power’s side. UL then pulled clear in extra time to secure an eight-point victory and their place in the last four.

Sigerson Cup Semi-Finalists Confirmed

The remaining contenders for the Sigerson Cup title are now:

UCC

University of Galway

Queen’s University Belfast

University of Limerick

With the competition reaching its decisive stage, attention now turns to the Sigerson Cup semi-final draw, as four in-form sides chase third-level football’s most prestigious prize.

