GAA Football League Division One Outright Betting Takes Shape After Dramatic Opening Weekend

The GAA Football League Division One betting market has begun to take shape after an eventful opening round, with early results already influencing the race for the 2026 Division One title ahead of the second week of fixtures.

Kerry, Donegal, Mayo and Armagh all made strong starts to their league campaigns, while Dublin, Galway, Roscommon and Monaghan find themselves under early pressure following opening-round defeats.

Division One – Opening Weekend Results

The first round of Division One fixtures delivered several eye-catching results across the country:

Kerry defeated Roscommon, underlining their early title credentials

Donegal beat Dublin, one of the standout results of the opening weekend

Mayo edged Galway in a tight Connacht derby

Armagh overcame Monaghan, continuing their strong league form

With the league format rewarding early momentum, these results could prove decisive later in the season.

Updated Division One Title Odds

Following the opening round, bookmakers have adjusted their Division One outright betting:

Kerry – 5/2

Donegal – 3/1

Mayo – 7/2

Armagh – 7/2

Dublin – 13/1

Galway – 14/1

Roscommon – 40/1

Monaghan – 60/1

Kerry Set the Early Pace

Kerry (5/2) remain the early favourites after a composed victory over Roscommon. Their physicality, depth and control marked them out as a side well suited to the demands of a seven-round league campaign.

Donegal Lay Down a Marker

Donegal’s win over Dublin has been one of the defining results of the opening weekend, with Jim McGuinness’ side shortened to 3/1 in the betting. Their defensive organisation and game management suggested a team capable of sustaining a serious Division One title push.

Mayo and Armagh Stay in the Hunt

Both Mayo and Armagh, priced at 7/2, made positive starts.

Mayo showed resilience to edge Galway, while Armagh’s controlled display against Monaghan reinforced their growing consistency at the top level.

Early Pressure on Dublin and Galway

Opening defeats have seen Dublin drift to 13/1 and Galway to 14/1, though both sides remain well capable of responding quickly. With the second round of Division One fixtures approaching, momentum could swing rapidly.

Week Two Could Prove Crucial

As the GAA Football League Division One moves into its second week, teams will be keen to build early momentum — or halt early-season slides — in what already looks like a tightly contested campaign.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com