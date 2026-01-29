Offaly GAA Bans Joint Captains Under New County Championship Rule

Offaly GAA has moved to end the practice of teams appointing joint captains, following the introduction of a new regulation approved at the January county board meeting.

An amendment to Rule 9.2 of the Offaly County Committee regulations now requires all clubs to nominate one official team captain and submit that player’s name to the county secretary before the start of the championship.

Clubs that fail to comply with the new rule will be hit with a €200 fine.

Only One Captain Permitted at Adult Level

Under the updated regulation, co-captains will no longer be permitted in Offaly GAA competitions, meaning only one player will be allowed to fulfil the role of captain and accept trophies during official presentations after finals.

The only exception applies at underage level, where teams are made up of players from two or more clubs, in which case joint captains will still be allowed.

The ruling brings an end to a practice that has become increasingly common across the county in recent seasons. Several clubs — including three-in-a-row Dowling Cup winners Tullamore — have used joint captains, but this will no longer be permitted under the new regulations.

‘The Captain Is the Captain’

Explaining the reasoning behind the decision, Offaly GAA assistant secretary Pat Teehan said the trend had developed because managers were reluctant to select a single captain.

“It’s something that has crept in because club managers aren’t prepared to pick one,” Teehan said.

“The captain is the captain. It doesn’t happen in other sports. We should abide by the code that’s there.”

Clear Message Ahead of Championship Season

The move sends a clear signal from Offaly GAA ahead of the upcoming county championship season, reinforcing traditional leadership structures and ensuring clarity around official matchday roles.

