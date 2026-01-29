John Small has no regrets about retiring from inter-county football

Seven-time All-Ireland SFC winner John Small insists he has no regrets about stepping away from inter-county football, even as Dublin begin life without one of their most dependable defenders.

The Ballymun Kickhams clubman watched on from the stands as his former team-mates, including younger brother Paddy Small, suffered an opening-round Allianz Football League defeat to Donegal at Croke Park last Saturday evening.

Rather than feeling detached, Small admitted he enjoyed the experience — particularly sharing it with his young son.

“I actually enjoyed going to watch it,” Small said at the launch of the ‘Are You in The Guaranteed Irish Club’ community reward programme.

“It was nice to bring Charlie along. He got to watch his uncle play and he’s starting to ask more about the games now, so that was good.”

‘It Felt Like the Right Time’

Small revealed that his decision to retire was carefully considered and made following open conversations with new Dublin manager Ger Brennan.

“I thought it was a natural ending. I’d made my decision and had a good chat with Ger about it — twice — and he gave me the time to really think about what I wanted to do,” he explained.

“I came back and said, ‘Listen, I think the best thing is a new group and a new start.’ I wanted to retire and get it done very quickly. Ger was very supportive and very good about it.”

While acknowledging the magnitude of the decision, Small said he was fully at peace with stepping away.

“It’s a big decision, but I thought about it in depth, spoke to a few people, and I was comfortable with what I decided.”

Still Backing Dublin for All-Ireland Success

Despite retiring from the inter-county scene, Small remains firmly in Dublin’s corner — especially with his brother still part of the panel.

“Of course I want Dublin to win the All-Ireland this year,” he said.

“I want to see Paddy do well and I want to see the group do well.”

Small also highlighted the strength that remains within the squad, naming Ciarán Kilkenny — one of his closest friends — as an example of the leadership still in place.

“They have a good team and a good squad. I think they’re going to be very competitive. There’s still an excellent panel there and a very strong starting 15 to go to war with.”

