GAA Live Scores, Team News Betting – Leinster Hurling – Laois v Wexford

Leinster Hurling – Laois v Wexford

Kevin Ruddy
Leinster Hurling - Laois v Wexford

Laois v Wexford – UPMC Nowlan Park – 6:00pm – GAAGO

Laois and Wexford will go head to head to find out who gets the second Leinster Semi-Final place in Kilkenny.

Seamus Cheddar Plunketts Laois team endured a terrible league campaign, losing all of their games and finishing bottom.

Wexford on the other hand can take positives from their league run, placing second and only behind Kilkenny by a single point.

Laois will need a massive team performance if they want to progress further into the championship.

Wexford should be too strong for them and after their previous meeting in the league, where Wexford dismantled Laois 4-17 to 0-10. It should be a walk in the park for the Yellowbellies.

 

Players to watch:

Laois: Ross King

Wexford: Jack O’Connor

 

Predicted Teams

Laois – Teams to be confirmed

Enda Rowland; Lee Cleere, Sean Downey, Donnchadh Hartnett; Ronan Broderick, Padraig Delaney, Ryan Mullaney; Fiachra C Fennell, Patrick Purcell; Aaron Dunphy, Willie Dunphy, James Ryan; James Keyes, Ross King, Stephen Maher.

Wexford – Teams to be confirmed

Mark Fanning; Shane Reck, Liam Ryan, Conal Flood; Joe O’Connor, Gavin Bailey, Shaun Murphy; Diarmuid O’Keefe, Liam Og McGovern; Rory O’Connor, Conor McDonald, Paul Morris; Lee Chin, Jack O’Connor, Kevin Foley.

Betting

Laois: 8/1

Wexford: 1/20

Draw: 20/1

Prediction:

Wexford.

