Hurling – Dublin v Kilkenny – Starting News, Live Scores, Betting & TV Coverage

Leinster SHC Final – Dublin v Kilkenny – Croke Park – 7:30 pm – RTÉ

Dublin and Kilkenny will go head to head in the Leinster Hurling final at Croke Park this coming Saturday at 7:30 pm in the first provincial hurling final of the summer.

The Dubs are coming into this game looking to win their first Leinster title since 2013 when they defeated Galway.

They will be full of confidence and hope after their surprise victory over the Tribesmen two weeks ago, putting in their best performance in some time to make it to their first Leinster final since 2014.

The two sides met in Division 1 of the Allianz League, with Kilkenny topping the group, while Dublin languished in 5th, losing 3 of their 5 games.

When they did meet, it was a close affair, with Kilkenny just edging it by a scoreline of 0-18 to 1-20

Kilkenny looks like a team rejuvenated after losing to Waterford in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final. The reigning Leinster champions will look to capture their 73rd provincial title and 17th under Brian Cody.

The Cats defeated a strong a poised Wexford side in the semi-final by a score of 2-37 to 2-29.

Davy Fitzgerald’s side looked like they would pull off a famous victory at times, but Kilkenny’s class and experience got them over the line when it mattered most.

This will be a repeat of last years Leinster semi-final, with Kilkenny and Dublin pulling off an all-time classic which saw Brian Cody’s men just come out with a 1 point victory, beating the Dubs 3-20 to 2-22.

Conclusion

On paper and from past games from years gone by, all arrows are pointing in Kilkenny to topple the Dubs.

Unlike their football team, Dublin hurling has been stagnated and void of direction for many years now. Usually seen as the dark horses of the hurling championship, they never seem to truly deliver on the big occasion.

Their opponents are the complete opposite, being the most successful hurling team in history with 36 senior All-Ireland titles and 72 Leinster titles is an amazing feat, especially with the high calibre of teams surrounding them.

Beating the favourites in Galway will give Dublin a case to challenge for more than one honour this season.

A very difficult game to dissect, but if I had to pick a team, Kilkenny would be the obvious choice based on their past experiences and having an edge over the team from the capital.

Prediction: Kilkenny by 5 points

Predicted Teams – Subject to Change

Dublin

Alan Nolan Paddy Smyth Eoghan O’Donnell Cian O’Callaghan Daire Gray Liam Rushe Seán Moran Rian McBride Conor Burke Danny Sutcliffe Dónal Burke Chris Crummey Cian Boland Ronan Hayes Cian O’Sullivan

Kilkenny

Eoin Murphy Tommy Walsh Huw Lawlor Paddy Deegan Darragh Corcoran Padraig Walsh Conor Browne Richie Reid Richie Leahy Billy Ryan Adrian Mullen Martin Keoghan Alan Murphy TJ Reid Eoin Cody

Betting

Dublin: 5/2

Kilkenny: 4/11

Draw: 10/1

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com