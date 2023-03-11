Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Tipperary v Waterford in the Allianz Hurling League here on #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/6EUOZSxQ5f — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 11, 2023

In a highly anticipated Allianz Hurling League encounter, Tipperary emerged victorious over Waterford with a scoreline of 4-23 (35) to 0-25 (25). The game took place at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Ireland.

Tipperary started the game in dominant fashion, with a flurry of early points from play and a goal from Seamus Callanan giving them a comfortable lead. Waterford struggled to keep pace with the home team, with their defense unable to contain Tipperary’s attacking prowess.

The second half saw Tipperary continue their dominance, with Jason Forde leading the way with a series of well-taken points from both play and frees. Jake Morris added to the scoreline with a well-executed goal, while Mark Kehoe and Conor Stakelum also added to the tally with points from play.

Waterford tried to mount a comeback in the latter stages of the game, but it was too little too late, as Tipperary had already built an insurmountable lead. Waterford’s Stephen Bennett was the standout performer for the visitors, scoring a number of points from both play and frees.

As the second half progressed, Tipperary continued to dominate, with Waterford struggling to get a foothold in the game. In the 33rd minute, Waterford managed to score a point from play, but this was quickly countered by a substitution for Tipperary, with John Campion coming on for Noel McGrath.

Just a minute later, Tipperary extended their lead further with a goal from play by Jake Morris. This was followed by another substitution for Tipperary, with John McGrath coming on for Conor Bowe in the 31st minute.

Despite some brief glimpses of hope for Waterford, Tipperary continued to maintain their lead, with Jason Forde scoring yet another point from play in the 30th minute.

As the game entered its final stages, Tipperary were comfortably ahead, with Waterford unable to mount any meaningful comeback. Forde scored a point from a free in the 27th minute, bringing his personal tally to 1-11 for the game.

Waterford managed to score a few more points towards the end, but it was too little, too late, with Tipperary ultimately winning the game by a comfortable margin of 10 points.

In summary, it was a dominant display from Tipperary, with some standout performances from players like Jason Forde and Jake Morris. Waterford will need to regroup and work on their game plan ahead of their next match, while Tipperary will be buoyed by this impressive win as they look to build momentum in the league.

