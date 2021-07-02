Wexford will face Kilkenny in the Leinster Senior Hurling semi-final in Croke Park at 16:30 on Saturday 3rd July

This tie could be full of surprises with both teams seeming unpredictable in recent seasons, only one can reach the Leinster final.

Kilkenny had a decent season in the league, winning four games and only losing to Clare on the last day. They always seemed to be part of exciting high-scoring matches with their forwards always in full force.

Wexford also had a very nice league campaign, finishing second behind the Cats. They finished strong with a comfortable victory against Dublin.

They last faced each other in the league at the end of May, Kilkenny came out victors on that day with a scoreline of Kilkenny 2-27 Wexford 0-23.

It is no secret that this Kilkenny team relies heavily on scoring frees, but they do have the countries best free-taker in TJ Reid. The 33-year-old always the difference if the Cats can win or lose a game and expect no different on Saturday

In corner-forward, Wexford has a strong contender for All-Star again this year. Lee Chin is the main man for them and is normally involved in most of the team’s important scores.

Predicted teams

Kilkenny

E Murphy (GK); T Walsh, H Lawlor, P Deegan, D Corcoran, P Walsh, C Browne, R Reid, R Leahy, A Mullen, W Walsh, B Ryan, J Bergin, TJ Reid, E Cody.

Wexford

Mark Fanning (GK); S Reck, L Ryan, C Flood; J O’Connor, G Bailey, S Murphy; D O’Keefe, L McGovern; R O’Connor, C McDonald, P Morris; L Chin, J O’Connor, K Foley.

Betting

Bookies expect a close game with Kilkenny having odds to win at 4/9.

A draw in this fixture would give a big payout with odds of 10/1.

Wexford are not favorites but are close with odds of 2/1 to win.

Prediction

No matter what side wins this match, it will be close until the end. Kilkenny’s main problem is that they rely too heavily on TJ Reid.

Wexford can target him and try nullifying his threat. If they can succeed, then Wexford will have the advantage in this game.

