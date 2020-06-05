Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

The GAA have revealed it’s Safe Return to Gaelic Games document which shows a detailed phase approach to holding club and inter county games. There will be no inter-county matches till October 18th at least.

In addition the GAA have decided to go against the government saying that organised outdoor exercise can resume. The GAA have said it is maintaining it’s stance that the date for return is June 29th. A virtual conference on Friday revealed a 15 page booklet with all the news and the road map. In summary, the booklet says that GAA walkways can open from June 8th. However, club gates can not open till June 29th. Adult club championship matches can begin on July 31st. However, games will likely start a week or two later than this given club gates can’t open for players to train until June 29th, so a bit of confusion there.

The GAA have revealed that inter-county training can commence from the 14th of September. The inter-county calendar beginning from the 18th of October. They have said that a fixture list for these inter-county will be drawn up and published in August according to RTE Sport.

The GAA have said that grades from under 12 and below can train in groups of no more than 10 players. It is the same for those in the 15-18 age bracket. Parental sign off will be required for underage training. Moreover, adults can begin training with no more than groups of 5. Phase 4 is where everyone can return to training on July 20th, which will be followed by adult club championship games on July 31st.

A Covid supervisor will be appointed at each club. They will be responsible for taking temperatures of team participants upon entry to the gaa grounds. A temperature over 37.5 will mean the player will have to return home. Hand sanitisation will also have to be adhered to. Additionally, social distance signage and hand washing signage will have to be in place.

A statement by Shay Brennan, Chair of the Advisory Group said, “The Covid-19 Advisory Group was tasked with preparing a guidance document and recommendations that would inform the safe resumption of activities within the Gaelic games family”. “The evidence and research to date indicates that the resumption of activities is a complex process, that it may not be linear and that small and deliberate steps must be taken before there can be a return to full activity.

So it’s looking like All-Ireland Championships will begin in October and possibly finish in December given that no inter-county games can take place till October at the earliest.

