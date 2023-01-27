Opening weekend disaster as GAAGO app not working

506 total views, 506 views today

Now that Sky sports has left the market of covering live GAA, GAAGO have more games but unfortunately it won’t work this weekend.

GAAGO STATEMENT

Ahead of the 2023 inter-county season, we’ve been working hard on the GAAGO apps to bring you an improved streaming experience. We’d hoped to have our new updated iOS and Android apps available for you to enjoy the opening weekend of the Allianz Football Leagues but unfortunately the maintenance being carried out needs a little more time so you will not be able to update, login or access content via the apps this weekend.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this, but will be releasing the updated apps within the next 2 weeks. When there is a chance that a minority of customers could have an issue using the app then we can’t stand by releasing it.

The games will be available on website only for the first weekend and we will notify you by email and/or push notification once the new apps have been released. Customers will also be notified as we roll out additional apps to new platforms in the coming months.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com