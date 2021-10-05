Peter Creedon appointed Tipperary Ladies Senior Football manager

1 total views, 1 views today

Peter Creedon has been appointed the new senior football manager of the Tipperary Ladies following his ratification at the October County Board meeting on Monday night last October 4th.

Creedon succeeds Declan Carr in the role, who stepped down last month after his side survived relegation to the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship this year.

Tipperary lost their relegation semi-final to Kerry after a poor group stage in the All-Ireland Senior Championship but a seven-goal showing against Tyrone in Kinnegad sealed their senior status for 2022.

Creedon had previously been in charge of the county’s men’s senior football team from 2012 to 2015 and was also the manager of Laois in 2017.

The Roscraberry native was involved with the Tipperary minor and U21 football teams before taking the reins at a senior side.

Creedon managed the two sides for five years from 2003-2008 and has also been the head coach at clubs Cahir and Roscraberry.

He has also been involved with the Tipperary Ladies Football County Underage teams over the last number of years.

Currently principal of Colaiste Dun Iascaigh in Cahir, Peter Creedon has also served as principal of St. Ailbe’s in Tipperary town.

Speaking after his ratification on Monday evening last, he said he felt it was an honour and privilege to manage the team and he is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

In an exclusive interview with CK Streaming moments after his appointment was formalised, school principal Creedon said: “I suppose it’s something that, at the start of the year, I wouldn’t have expected to be doing, but when I was asked to consider it and put my thoughts around it, it looked like something that could be a very exciting project.

“Look, it was great to have had the honour of managing the Tipp senior men’s [team] for four or five years and if I’ve half as good a time with the girls as I had with the boys, it’ll be great.”

