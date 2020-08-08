Saturday Club Football Round Up

There was plenty of club football on Saturday. Plenty of thrilling games which had it all from red cards to extra time drama. Let’s take a look at the round up below.

Action continued in the Kerry senior football championship with Kerins O’Rahillys beating Templenoe 3-13 to 1-11. Conor Hayes grabbing the early goal to set them on the way. Killarney lost out to Austin Stacks, in a game which seen James O’Donoghue sent off. Austin Stacks have 11 points to spare, 2-13 to 0-08. Dingle proved to strong for Kilcummin also 0-18 to 1-12.

In Armagh Killeavy had a 7 point win over Grange. Killeavy registering a 2-15 to 0-14 win. Maghery had a four point win 1-13 to 1-09. Madden also had a good 2-16 to 2-12 win over Ballymacnab in an entertaining contest. Donegal’s Gaoth Dobhair had a good result against Killybegs 3-13 to 0-06. Daire O’Baoill, Odhran MacNiallais and Cian Mulligan raised green flags. Colm McFadden rolled back the years and scored 1-09 helping St Michaels to a 1-14 to 0-14 over Milford. Bundoran recorded a 4 point win over Termon in a high scoring contest 2-16 to 2-12. Glenfin recorded a six point win over St Naul’s 1-14 to 0-11.

Elsewhere in the Wicklow senior football championship two games needed extra time to find the winner. Rathnew recorded a one point win 2-20 to 2-19 win over Blessington, while Kiltegan had a 2-17 to 0-22 win over Eire Og Greystones. In Monaghan, Scotstown recorded a big win over Carrickmacross 2-15 to 0-07, while Truagh hammered Latton 4-17 to 0-06.

Meanwhile, in Mayo, Westport and Charlestown played out a 2-10 draw each, Ballaghaderreen recorded 2-08 to 0-13 win over Garrymore. Furthermore, Aghamore recorded an 0-18 to 0-12 win over Davitts and Moy Davitts were hammered by Ballintubber 3-19 to 1-07. In Longford, the Longford Slashers had a 2-16 to 0-08 win over Fr Mannings, Granard and Dromard played out a 1-11 to 0-14 draw. Cavan Gaels had a 16 point over Mullahoran in the Cavan senior football championship, 1-20 to 1-04.

