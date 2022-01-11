Sigerson Cup Gaelic Football 2022- Fixtures, Results & Live Scores

We have a list of Sigerson Cup Gaelic Football 2022- Fixtures, Results, Outright betting & Live Scores updates.

SIGERSON CUP FIXTURES

Tuesday 11 January

Sigerson Cup
IT Carlow v Letterkenny, 7pm
NUI Maynooth v DCU, 7pm
UL v IT Sligo, 7:30pm

Wednesday 12 January

Sigerson Cup
MTU Kerry v UCD, 2:30pm
TU Dublin v St Marys, 7pm
MTU Cork v UCC, 7pm
Ulster Univerisity v NUI Galway, 7pm

Sigerson Cup 2022 Outright Betting

UL 3/1

DCU 4/1

UCD 5/1

Ulster University 5/1

NUI Galway 11/2

UCC 6/1

TU Dublin 16/1

Queens University 20/1

MTU Kerry 20/1

St Marys 25/1

NUI Maynooth 28/1

MTU Cork 50/1

IT Carlow 66/1

Letterkenny IT 100/1

IT Sligo 150/1

