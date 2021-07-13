U20 Football Preview: Cork v Kerry – Live Scores, Team News, Betting

Here is everything you will need to know ahead of the Munster u20 Football semifinal between Cork and Kerry

Throw in for this match will be at 19:30 on Thursday, 15th July in Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. This match will be shown live on TG4.

We have not seen much of either side as this semifinal will be their first matches in the championship.

They last faced each other in the 2020 Munster final which Kerry ran out champions by five points. Both squads contain some of the same players that played that final in March last year and the Cork players will be looking for revenge.

The Kerry minor team has shown their class by reaching their first All-Ireland in three years after beating Roscommon well.

Cork has also been a title-winning team as they won the 2019 All-Ireland u21 final.

Kerry and Cork have grown to be big rivals as the two best teams in Munster, frequently facing each other in a final at every age level.

Betting

Cork, at home, are just about underdogs with odds to win at 6/5.

A draw in 60 minutes has odds of 15/2.

Kerry are given the edge in the bookies’ eyes with odds of 5/6 to win.

Score Prediction

Kerry come into this match as slight favourites to win. The winner of this match will also be expected to go on and win the Munster Championship.

This game will be tight and physical, but Kerry will come out on top, their creative forwards will make the difference. This could be Kerry’s most successful year with great teams at minor, senior, and now under 20s.

Expect the Kingdom to win by around three points to make it to the final.

