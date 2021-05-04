Weekend GAA Betting Odds and Advice

By
Tomas O
-
0
4

Weekend GAA betting Odds and Advice for Hurling and Gaelic Football, all odds are a guide and all advice is free.

Saturday 8 May 

Allianz Hurling Division 1 Group A round 1
12/1 Westmeath v Galway 1/33 | Handicap + 12 | TEG Cusack Park, 2pm – TG4
1/2 Limerick v Tipperary 2/1 |Handicap -3 |  LIT Gaelic Grounds, 5.30pm – RTÉ / eir Sport

Allianz Hurling Division 1 Group B round 1
5/2 Dublin v Kilkenny 2/5 , |Handicap +3 | Parnell Park, 3.30pm – eir Sport

Sunday 9 May

Allianz HL Division 1 Group A round 1
1/1 Cork v Waterford 1/1 |Handicap 0| Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.45pm – TG4

Allianz HL Division 1 Group B round 1
10/1 Antrim v Clare 1/25 |Handicap +9| Corrigan Park, 1pm – TG4 player app / deferred
1/14 Wexford v Laois 15/2 |Handicap -9| Chadwicks Wexford Park 1:45pm – TG4

NHL Division 1A Hurling To Finish Top

Limerick EVS

Tipperary 4/1

Galway 4/1

Cork 6/1

Waterford 8/1

Westmeath 500/1

NHL Division 1B Hurling To Finish Top

Kilkenny 11/10

Clare 11/4

Wexford 3/1

Dublin 13/2

Laois 250/1

Antrim 500/1

NHL Division 1 Hurling Outright Betting

Limerick 13/8

Kilkenny 4/1

Tipperary 7/1

Galway 7/1

Clare 10/1

Cork 10/1

Wexford 11/1

Waterford 12/1

Dublin 28/1

Weekend 8th & 9th May

The first bet we are advising is Cork to beat Waterford on Sunday, the Even money looks like a great price, the word coming from the Cork camp is that the panel is flying and they are expecting to go very close to winning the league this year.

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

