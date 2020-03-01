Wexford put in a stunning performance to hammer Carlow by 21 points ,2-29 to 1-11 at Wexford Park on Sunday. Davy Fitzgerald’s side are in the quarter-finals. A Dublin win in Clare would have meant they would have progressed to the semi-finals but it wasn’t to be.

Wexford were quick of the blocks and took control early in the game. It was 0-07 to 0-00 after 13 minutes. Rory O’Connor (3), Liam Og McGovern, Jack O’Connor, Aidan Nolan and Harry Kehoe all pointing. However, Carlow would hit 1-03 to claw the game back to 0-07 to 1-03. David English landed a long ball into the box which was forced to the net by Diarmuid Byrne. Wexford though with all-star Diarmuid O’Keeffe knocked over a brace of points. Referee Colum Cunning then brandished 5 yellow cards after a scuffle between both sets of players. Wexford’s Rory O’Connor registered a goal for Wexford with a low free to the net on the cusp of half time. Wexford leading 1-13 to 1-06 at the break.

Wexford were coasting on the resumption and raced into a 1-17 to 1-07 lead. Things were made even easier for Wexford when Eddie Byrne was sent off on a second yellow card on 47 minutes. Paul Morris was introduced by Davy and his impact was instant. He knocked over 6 unanswered points in a 10 minute spell to give Wexford a 1-22 to 1-08 lead. Wexford sealed the win with another goal. Ger Coady blocked down Cathal Dunbar, however Coady’s attempted clearance was blocked into the net by Diarmuid O’Keeffe.

Wexford: James Lawlor; Shane Reck, Liam Ryan, Simon Donohoe (0-1); Conal Flood (0-2), Pádraig Foley, Matthew O’Hanlon; Diarmuid O’Keeffe (1-2), Aidan Nolan (0-2); Jack O’Connor (0-3), Conor McDonald (0-1), Liam Óg McGovern (0-1); Mikey Dwyer (0-1), Harry Kehoe (0-2), Rory O’Connor (1-6, 0-5 frees).

Subs: Paul Morris (0-7, 4 frees) for R O’Connor (41); Shaun Murphy for Foley (44); Cathal Dunbar (0-1) for Kehoe (55); Seamus Casey for J O’Connor (62); Gary Molloy for McDonald (67).

Carlow: Damien Jordan; Michael Malone, Paul Doyle, Michael Doyle; Alan Corcoran, David English, Gary Bennett; Seán Whelan, Aaron Amond; Jack Kavanagh, Diarmuid Byrne (1-1), Jon Nolan; Ted Joyce (0-1), Edward Byrne, Chris Nolan (0-8, 6 frees).

Subs: John Michael Nolan (0-1) for J Kavanagh (35+2); Ciarán Whelan for D Byrne (HT); Kevin McDonald for S Whelan (46); Cathal Tracey for J Nolan (49); Ger Coady for Corcoran (52); Jason O’Neill for English (61).