Aviva Stadium to host URC InterPro between Connacht and Ulster

Connacht Rugby and the URC have both confirmed that the Round 5 fixture between Connacht and Ulster will take place at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 23rd October (kick-off @ 5.15 pm).

The fixture is due to be one of the first professional sporting events in Ireland following the planned relaxing of most remaining restrictions the previous day.

Andy Friend’s squad previously played two fixtures at the ground in August 2020, including a win over Ulster in their first game back since the suspension of the 2019/20 Guinness PRO14.

Connacht Rugby also confirmed the following ticket info:

All Season Tickets will be valid, with holders provided a complimentary upgrade to Premium Level seats. Emails will be sent to all ST holders tomorrow where they can choose their location in the ground and purchase additional tickets.

The remaining 1885 Club members will have exclusive access to purchase tickets from Friday for the weekend. As a thank you, these members can also purchase tickets in the Premium Level for the same price as a Category 1 ticket.

The remaining tickets for the Lower Level and Premium Level will go on General Sale this Monday from 9 am.

Willie Ruane, CEO of Connacht Rugby, says the day promises to be a memorable occasion;

“Connacht Rugby are really pleased to confirm our fixture against Ulster is to be held at the Aviva Stadium next month. This will be the first time that our supporters will have the opportunity to watch our Professional squad in the Aviva Stadium, and I’m confident that as usual they will turn out in force and make it a memorable occasion.

With all of the uncertainty surrounding capacities over recent months, the opportunity provided to us by the IRFU to play at the Aviva Stadium is one that we felt we could not pass up. As we all know there are tens of thousands of people living in Dublin who are originally from the West of Ireland, and we hope to use this game to not only provide our supporters living in the west with the opportunity to make this a memorable day but also for our supporters living outside the province to come along and cheer on their home team.

We’d like to thank our official supporters club the Connacht Clan for their support of this fixture since we first engaged with them last month, the IRFU in helping us bring this game to the home of Irish Rugby, and to broadcasters TG4 for accommodating a change in kick-off time to allow this game take place.”

Head Coach Andy Friend says the whole squad can’t wait to return to the Aviva;

“Our fixture against Ulster at the Aviva last year was a really special occasion. At the time it was our first game in six months and for most of the players, it was their first experience playing at the stadium. You could see straight away that the venue was ideal for the type of rugby we want to play, and that helped give us the win we deserved.

The prospect of returning there – but this time with thousands of Connacht supporters behind us – is something the staff and players have been fully behind since the start, and we can’t wait until that day arrives.”

