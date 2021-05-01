National Showjumping Grand Prix

John Floody, winner of round 1 at Coilóg. Credit: Jumpinaction.net.

The National Showjumping Grand Prix moves west this weekend as Gain Alltech, with the support of SJI, sponsoring the series.

Taking place in Galway Equestrian, it promises to be an exciting weekend of jumping with a full schedule of classes.

On Sunday, the Gain Alltech Grand Prix, which is sponsored by Galway EC, will take centre stage with a prize fund of €4,000.

On Saturday, the second round of the ISH Studbook Series qualifiers should prove very competitive. The action in this series will continue early on Sunday morning with the finals.

Winner of the last week’s round in the Meadows EC, Kildare’s Mikey Pender will be chasing points. Pender has declared three to jump in this round. The current leaders on the board, John Floody and Mikey Pender, will be watching this week’s proceedings closely.

There is a good mixture of riders on the start list with local riders looking to claim this win. Among the western region riders participating are Olive Clarke, Sven Hadley, Daren Hopkins, James Joyce and Gabriel Slattery.

Current National Grand Prix Champion Derek McConnell will with Dothraki Warlord and Izzy. Runner-up in the TRM Showjumpers Club Spring Tour, Robyn Moran, will be competing with Coolminga Inspector Royal.

Speaking ahead of the weekend Tomás O’Brien of Galway Equestrian said:

“It’s wonderful to be back jumping again, albeit it without spectators. We have a great line-up in the classes. Tom Holden will design fitting tracks for the high standard of riders. We would ask all competitors to stick to the Covid Guidelines that we have in place. The schedule over the course of the show ensures that all guidelines can be followed in a safe manner and in a timely fashion.”

