Katie Taylor v Jennifer Han – Preview, Profiles, Odds, Where To Watch

Katie Taylor steps into the ring on Saturday night to defend her lightweight belts against mandatory challenger and former International Boxing Federation (IBF) World featherweight champion Jennifer Han.

On top of all her belts, the unanimous lightweight champion is putting her unbeaten 18-0 record on the line once more.

Katie holds the World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organisation (WBO) and IBF lightweight belts as well as the Ring Magazine belt in her weight class.

The Bray native last fought on May 1 when she beat former Olympic opponent Natasha Jones in a unanimous decision victory.

The 35-year-old boxer has held all belts for the last two years after her majority decision win over Belgian Delfine Persoon in Madison Square Garden.

It is Taylor’s fourth title defence since unifying the division in June of 2019 and she comes up against the American.

Han is currently on an eight-fight win streak and will look to add to that with the biggest scalp in the lightweight division.

The veteran has not lost a fight in the last seven years and moved up to lightweight last year to fight Jeri Sitzes.

However, the 38-year-old Texan from El Paso, who is ranked as the eleventh-best lightweight in the world on BoxRec, has not fought in 19 months and may have some ring rust on Saturday night.

The veteran relinquished her featherweight title in June 2020 and will fight for the lightweight belts in her first fight since her decision to move up.

Taylor and Han are fighting at the Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England – the city is home to Leeds United, the football team Katie Taylor supports.

Profiles

Katie Taylor Jennifer Han

Age: 35 38

Height: 5’5″ 5’6″

Weight: 134lbs 12oz 134lbs 4oz

Stance: Orthodox Orthodox

Record: 18-0 18-3-1 3 NCs

KOs: 6 3

UDs: 9 17

Rounds: 144 166

Rank: 1 11

Odds

Katie Taylor 1/50

Draw 33/1

Jennifer Han 18/1

Where To Watch

The fight is the co-main event on the Lara v Warrington 2 card and the card will be shown on DAZN from the Bridges – Gangloff fight at 7 pm. Taylor and Han are expected to fight at 9 pm.

