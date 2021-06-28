Dillian Whyte’s Next Opponent In the Works

By
Kevin Ruddy
-
0
0

British heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte’s next opponent is in the works according to reports.

American heavyweight Jermaine Franklin has being touted as the next opponent for Dillian Whyte’s WBC interim title.

The current WBC interim heavyweight champion (Whyte) regained his number one contender spot in the WBC rankings after redeeming his shock KO loss to Povetkin in 2020 in their rematch.

The Brixton native is set to return to action in America this year.

Who is Jermaine Franklin?

Jermaine Franklin hails from Michigan USA, boasting an unbeaten 20-0 record, with 13 knockouts to his name.

Franklin’s last outing saw him defeat Czech Republic heavyweight 13-4-0 Pavel Sour in 2019.

He will be Whyte’s first fight back since March 2021, and Whyte’s second fight in America, winning by TKO against Malcolm Tann in 2017.

The undefeated American has spoken about the Englishman in the past when asked about the potential fight between the two.

Franklin confidently told Sky Sports about Whyte’s weaknesses.

”It is the punches that he leaves himself open for”

”I don’t want to say he has a glass chin because he took some shots. But if you can catch him at the right time, at the right moment, you will have a great effect on him.

What Next For Whyte?

Whyte and Wilder have gone back and forth in recent weeks, alluding to their inevitable fight.

With the rubber match between WBC Champion Tyson Fury and former champion, Deontay Wilder set for July.

 

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here