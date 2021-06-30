Lowry Looking Forward To Irish Open

Shane Lowry said that it feels good to be home ahead of the Irish Open on Thursday.

The No.18 ranked golfer in the world is among a handful of former Irish Open champions teeing off at Mount Juliet.

Lowry noted that the tournament is something he always looks forward to and one that has a special place in his heart.

“[The Irish Open] obviously means a lot to me…it kickstarted my whole career with that invite I got and winning it,” said Lowry.

Lowry’s 2009 win at the County Louth Golf Club got his career going as the then-amateur beat Robert Rock in a playoff to take home the title.

Four days later, the Offaly golfer turned professional.

The 34-year-old has played at Mount Juliet a few times in the past, having grown up an hour and a half from the course in Clara.

He is an admirer of the course, noting that the 18-holes are in great shape ahead of the first day of the tournament.

“It doesn’t feel like the actual bubble this week because the surroundings are so nice.”

The Irishman did not practice a lot before getting to Mount Juliet but added that he feels good after the Pro-Am.

The Clara native is focused on having a good weekend and building his confidence after a torrid time at Torrey Pines where he finished on 13-over-par.

Lowry will be one of the first of the Irish golfers to tee-off with an 8:00 am tee time tomorrow alongside 2021 Scandinavian Mixed winner Jonathan Caldwell.

“I’ve huge admiration for Johnny Caldwell…. Johnny’s story is actually as big as anything in Irish sport.”

The 2019 Open winner praised Caldwell for working his way back into the spotlight and winning after losing his European Tour Card in 2009.

Lowry also suggested that the Irish Open take place after the Open Championship in order to grow the tournament’s player base.

However, his focus this weekend lies on his own game and he is aiming for a strong tournament to bounce back ahead of the Open.

“At the start of the year, you are looking at the tournaments that you want to win, and this is definitely up there with them.”

Click here to see all Irish players’ tee-off times for tomorrow’s first round.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com