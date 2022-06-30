3,006 total views, 3,006 views today

If you have an interest in casino games, you surely know about slots. To answer your question, yes, slots are the most played games at online casinos.

Now, these games didn’t become the king of engagement overnight. There are very explainable reasons why this has happened. And those reasons are our focus for this post.

What are Online Slots?

Well, the term “online slots” came from slot machines. At brick-and-mortar casinos all over the world, there are machines with mechanical reels inside. The screen usually shows 3 reels and there’s a lever on one side of the machine. Once you pull the machine, the “slots” on the reels spin and stop at a unique combination. If the combination matches the ones that pay, you get a return on your bet.

The same goes for online slots in any modern online casino. Sure, you can’t hear the mechanical spinning noise or don’t get to pull the lever with everything you’ve got, but they’re still just as much enjoyable.

Coming back to our topic for today’s discussion, why are slots online Ireland the most played casino games? Let’s find out.

Why Are Online Slots Ireland the Most Popular Type of Casino Games?

Well, it’s not just for Ireland. Rather, it goes for all countries where online gambling is legal and the casinos offer the games. It’s one of the very games that players from all countries love equally. It’s finally time to delve into reasons and shed light on the darkness you’ve been carrying with you.

Extreme Simplicity

Take a casino game other than slots. Roulette? Blackjack? Poker? Bingo? Keno?

No matter which game you think of, there’s a learning curve. You need to spend at least a few hours with a game to understand all of your actions and the consequences of those actions.

For the best online slots in Ireland or any other country, there’s nothing to learn. Sure, you might not enjoy the titles as much if you don’t have a clue about what’s going on. But it’s not going to stop you from playing or even winning.

It’s because no strategy in the world can help you win in slots. Also, no force can stop you from winning. The only parameter you control in the games is your bet value. And the number of paylines if the game allows it. That’s it.

It’s the simplicity and the dependence on luck that made the best online slots the most popular type of casino game.

Versatility Goes a Long Way

If you haven’t got the chance to play slots online for free yet, you’re missing out on a lot. The developers have gone crazy in the past few years in terms of themes and game mechanics.

At the very beginning of the iGaming industry, we only had classic 3-reel games to play. Those games had the same symbols we’ve seen for more than 50 years on casino slot machines. The fruits, the bell, the lucky 7s, and whatnot.

Then, something called video slots came out. And there’s been an uprising for the games online slots. These slots had all kinds of themes one can imagine. At the time of writing, themes revolving around ancient Egypt, Wild West, Fantasy worlds, Mythologies, etc. are getting the most traction.

Moreover, we’re not stuck with 3-reel classic slots only. We have 5-reel, 6-reel, and games with even more reels. The great thing about more reels is that it adds variety to your gambling experience and lets you explore a new horizon. Also, the higher winning potential is a bonus.

We can’t help but discuss the Megaways slots as we’re discussing the variety in the paradigm. Developed by Aussie software provider Big Time Gaming, the Megaways mechanic has changed the iGaming industry forever. When you play slots online for free, it can go up to 117,649 Megaways. Well, you can call them paylines too because that’s what they are.

You Get Jackpots!

Of course, how can we forget the jackpots? Even people who have no idea about casino games at all have heard of jackpots. They know it’s a game that can change your life forever once you win it. And it’s true.

Jackpots are essentially slot games. Progressive jackpots take a portion of every bet you place and accumulate for a massive payout. A specific jackpot title, Mega Moolah, for example, runs under the same network all over the world. So, no one knows when the game’s going to pay out and who will win it from where.

There’s another type and that’s the fixed jackpot. These are in-game features where you can win more than the game’s usual maximum winning potential but it’s not as crazy as the progressive ones.

You Can Play the Games on Your Phone

While it’s true for the rest of the casino games as well, no other titles run as flawlessly as slots on a mobile device. Basically, online mobile slots are one of the main reasons modern players are so crazy about these games.

Whether you use an Android or an iOS device, you can rest assured that all online mobile slots will run smoothly on your device. Unless, of course, you’re using a device that doesn’t comply with modern standards.

The best thing about online mobile slots is that you can play the games from the mobile browser as well as by downloading apps. So, all kinds of online casinos in Ireland are fair game for you.

You Can Play Free

What most guides on games online slots don’t tell you is that you can play the slots online for free. At least, most of them. All you have to do is visit the software provider’s website and look for the game. Most providers offer demos of the games. Sure, you can’t win any real money when you play the games for free but you can’t put a price on the enjoyment, right?

Final Words

In this post, we’ve tried to answer why slots online are the most popular type of casino game. You might’ve known some of them already and hopefully learned something new in the process.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com