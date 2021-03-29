Irish Sailing Team qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics

Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove (Skerries Sailing Club) have qualified Ireland for the Tokyo Olympics.

In a thrilling final fleet race at the 49er Olympic Qualifier in Lanzarote, the Irishmen qualified for Tokyo with a race to spare.

Dickson from Howth Yacht Club and Waddilove of Skerries Sailing Club faced a threat from the Belgian crew. The Belgians sixth place finish was enough to assure the Irish boat of a higher overall standing. They were then unbeatable for the final nation place at Tokyo.

James O’Callaghan, Irish Sailing Performance Directed commented:

“The whole team have all worked really hard preparing for the Tokyo Olympics and qualifying today is a really important step, and a milestone for Rob and Seán. The result is proof positive of our sailing programme supported by Sport Ireland – demonstrates what is possible when you invest and plan long-term. In addition, the Irish Sailing Foundation funded the Performance HQ which played a vital role in preparing the team for today. Qualification has given the whole team a lift and it’s some good news for our fantastic support base at home in Ireland”.

