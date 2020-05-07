Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Anthony Joshua could fight Kubrat Pulev in front of a crowd at a Roman amphitheatre in Croatia according to Pulev’s manager Ivaylo Gotsev.

The British Boxing Boxing Board of Control Organisation said last week that boxing could return in July without spectators. However, Eddie Hearn said Joshua would fight behind closed doors as a last resort. Gotsev said due to the measures in England in place. They are currently looking a new territory for the fight to take place. He said, “We have given ourselves four weeks to look for a new territory if the situation and measures in England do not change”. He continued, “We are discussing Croatia, there is a unique Roman stadium – Pula Arena – there and we are in active talks,” he said, adding that the fight would most probably take place in August or September”.

Pula Arena has hosted events in the past with several concerts taking place there. Singers such as Sinead O’Connor, Elton John and Andrea Bocelli all singing there to name but a few. Two ice hockey games also took place there in 2012. Gotsev said there needs to be a mutual agreement and the terms and conditions would have to benefit both parties. He said, “There needs to be a mutual agreement. We want the terms and conditions to be beneficial for both parties”.

“They can’t meet in Bulgaria because Joshua will not agree. He wanted to fight at home, but force majeure brought a change. Kubrat, however, was ready to fight in Joshua’s backyard, even if the judges were his family.”

Joshua currently holds the WBA, WBO and IBF belts after beating Andy Ruiz in a rematch in Saudi Arabia in December. Incidentally, Joshua, was due to fight Pulev in 2017 in Cardiff. The Bulgarian had to withdraw from the fight the fight with a shoulder injury.