Darragh Kenny wins Monaco Global Champions Tour Grand Prix

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-
0
4
Darragh Kenny wins in Monaco. Credit: LGCT.

Ireland’s Darragh Kenny and Idalville d’Esprit won the five-star Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Monaco on Saturday night.

The Irish combination beat off many of the world’s top horses and riders to claim the top prize of almost €100,000.

Kenny, who only took up the ride in April of Idalville d’Esprit, was one of just six to qualify for round two.

Drawn last to go, they produced an unbeatable clear in 37.89 seconds.

Austria’s Max Kühner finished as runner-up with Eic Coriolis des Isles in 38.07 seconds. Belgium’s Olivier Philippaerts took third place with H&M Legend of Love, clocking 38.66 seconds.

Earlier on Saturday, Kenny had also topped the podium in the Global Champions League of Monaco for his Paris Panthers team. His win in the GCL Grand Prix now means he has booked his place in the Prague Super Grand Prix final later this year.

The County Offaly native said of his Monaco success:

My horse felt fantastic! I have been a bit unlucky recently having one down in my recent Grand Prix. I said to my owner last week that I just need to ride him better and he jump better and all weekend he was fantastic. He loves this ring in Monaco. I was just thinking about today and I just wanted to do a good job for him.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here