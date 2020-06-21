Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Horse Sport Ireland and Showjumping Ireland have announced the rescheduled dates and venues for the 2020 HSI Premier Series.

The HSI Premier Series, which has a prize find north of €53,000, and which is the highest level of National Show Jumping in Ireland, will begin on July 19th at Barnadown in Co Wexford. This will be followed by rounds at Mullingar (August 2nd), National Balmoral (August 16th) and Portmore Co Antrim (September 6th).

Former World Showjumping Champion Dermott Lennon said of the news:

“I would like to thank and compliment Horse Sport Ireland for their generous sponsorship in the upcoming HSI Premier Series. I think it is great for horses, riders and owners to get the opportunity under current circumstances to compete for such good prize funds with the added accolade of National Champion combined. With a lot of riders in Ireland at the moment it should make for great sport and I am really looking forward to it.”

Olympic bronze medallist at London 2012 Cian O’Connor also expressed his delight with the announcement, stating:

“I was delighted to hear about the upcoming HSI Premier Series that Showjumping Ireland have scheduled. It has been a tough time for every business during this pandemic and it’s great to see a series being organised at great venues where we can showcase our horses at 1.50m level, I have recently developed my farm at Karlswood and intend to compete on the series in preparation for the horses for international travel later in the year.”

The HSI Premier Series will have a prize fund of €12,000 at each leg along with additional breeders’ prizes, young rider prizes and grooms prizes with a total financial contribution from Horse Sport Ireland of €53,000.