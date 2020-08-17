Kate Derwin and AHG Whiterock Cruise Down win at Balmoral

Athlone’s Kate Derwin won the penultimate round of the Horse Sport Ireland Premier Series at Balmoral Park in Lisburn, partnering the Irish Sport Horse AHG Whiterock Cruise Down to a superb victory.

Derwin, the European Champion at U18 level in 2019, clinched victory at Balmoral after a brilliant jump-off display which saw her cross the line clear in 39.84 seconds. Second place went to another 2019 Hickstead Derby-winning rider Mikey Pender and The Irish Sport Horse HHS Calais (ISH), as the combination also went clear in 41.32 second. Capt Geoff Curran of the Defence Forces finished third with the Irish Sport Horse, Glengarra Wood, having jumped clear in 42.39 seconds.

Jenny Rankin and Entertainer were fourth; Kate Derwin also took fifth place with another double clear aboard Deep Pockets, while Tim MacDonagh completed the top six with Hollypark Galloway.

The final round of the Horse Sport Ireland Premier Series takes place at Portmore in Co Antrim on September 6th with Kilkenny’s Ger O’Neill still out in front as league leader with MHS High Hopes.

