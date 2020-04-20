Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Ireland is among the 22 nations invited to compete at the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final at Barcelona Polo Club in October.

Under changes approved by the FEI Board, the 22 teams are 10 from Europe, three from North America, two from South America, two from the Middle East, two from Asia/Australasia, one apiece from Africa and Eurasia, plus the host nation Spain.

The rules revision means that all 10 teams in Europe Division 1, including champions Ireland, are guaranteed a place in the 2020 FEI Nations Cup Final, where usually only the top seven teams from Europe Division 1 would qualify.

The qualification system for some divisions (listed below) will be based on the Longines Rankings, using the combined points of each National Federations’ four best Athletes on the Longines Ranking published one month prior to the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Final:

South America: 2 teams via Longines Ranking.

Asia/Australasia: 2 teams via Longines Ranking.

Africa: 1 team via Longines Ranking.

Eurasia: 1 team via Longines Ranking.

The October final in Barcelona is totally dependent on what happens with the Covid-19 pandemic, with the FEI optimistic about hosting the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final.

It has also been confirmed that there will be no promotion and relegation this year in Europe’s top division, meaning Division 1 will start with the same 10 teams for the 2021 season.